Bar third-round AIQ students from seeking PG admission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Healthcare Reform Doctors’ Association (HRDA) has formally requested the administration of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to take action regarding the inclusion of candidates from the third round of All India Quota (AIQ) in further State rounds of PG seat counselling.

HRDA has expressed concerns that this practice is leading to the blocking of seats, and it has been noted that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has already prohibited these candidates from resigning or leaving their seats.

HRDA’s communication emphasised that while MCC has restricted AIQ round 3 reported candidates from relinquishing their seats, KNRUHS has allowed these candidates to participate in the State quota round 3 counselling.

This situation has resulted in seat blocking, and many eligible candidates are losing the opportunity to secure seats as a result. It was noted that several states, including YSR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, have not permitted AIQ third-round reported candidates to progress to further rounds of counselling. HRDA request has been made in the interest of ensuring justice for eligible candidates.

