Home States Telangana

Bar third-round AIQ students from seeking PG admission

It was noted that several states, including YSR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, have not permitted AIQ third-round reported candidates to progress to further rounds of counselling.

Published: 10th October 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Healthcare Reform Doctors’ Association (HRDA) has formally requested the administration of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to take action regarding the inclusion of candidates from the third round of All India Quota (AIQ) in further State rounds of PG seat counselling.

HRDA has expressed concerns that this practice is leading to the blocking of seats, and it has been noted that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has already prohibited these candidates from resigning or leaving their seats.

HRDA’s communication emphasised that while MCC has restricted AIQ round 3 reported candidates from relinquishing their seats, KNRUHS has allowed these candidates to participate in the State quota round 3 counselling.

This situation has resulted in seat blocking, and many eligible candidates are losing the opportunity to secure seats as a result. It was noted that several states, including YSR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, have not permitted AIQ third-round reported candidates to progress to further rounds of counselling. HRDA request has been made in the interest of ensuring justice for eligible candidates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India QuotaKaloji Narayana Rao University of Health SciencesMedical Counselling CommitteeHRDAKNRUHSHealthcare Reform Doctors’ AssociationAIQ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp