Five girls faint as knife-wielding man seen in KGBV hostel

KHAMMAM: An unidentified man holding a knife was sighted on the hostel premises of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Velugumatla, situated on the outskirts of Khammam, late on Sunday. The incident caused panic across the hostel and five girl students were reported to have fainted upon seeing him.

Sources said a few girls saw a man entering the hostel with a knife. While some of them fainted, they were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and subsequently discharged. District Educational Officer E Somasekhar Sharma, Mandal Educational Officer K Srinivas and Circle Inspector (CI) N Srihari visited the hostel on Monday after the issue gained traction on social media platforms.

They interacted with the students and staff members. Later they announced that they had decided to ensure proper illumination in the hostel. CCTV cameras would also be installed, they added. Cops have registered a case in the matter.

