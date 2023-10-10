K Chandrasekhar Rao to unveil manifesto on October 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will file his nomination papers on November 9 from the Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly segments.

The BRS supremo will convene a meeting with party candidates here on October 15. During the meeting, he will hand over B-forms to the BRS candidates. KCR will also give some suggestions and explain the rules and regulations to be followed in the elections. He will also give certain instructions to the candidates in the meeting.

After this, the BRS chief will release the party’s manifesto. On the same day, he will address a mammoth public meeting in Husnabad Assembly constituency at 4 PM.

KCR will address public meetings in Jangaon and Bhongir Assembly segments on October 16 and in Siddipet and Sircilla on October 17. On October 18, KCR will address public meetings in Jadcherla and Medchal Assembly segments.

Ritualistic sentiment

Before filing the nomination papers on November 9, KCR will visit Konayapalli Venkateswara Swamy temple in Siddipet constituency and perform a special puja, as he had done in every election he has contested. KCR will first file his nomination papers in Gajwel and then in Kamareddy on November 9 at 2 PM. After filing the papers, Rao will address a public meeting in Kamareddy at 3 PM.

