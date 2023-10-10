Political motive suspected behind Inspector’s arrest by ACB in Telangana

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speculation has emerged regarding a potential political motive behind the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) arrest of inspector M Narender of the Banjara Hills Station. Although complaints against the inspector had been filed since June, it remains unclear why there was a delay in taking any action.

The ACB conducted a raid on October 7 on the police station in connection with a case of alleged criminal misconduct filed by Neela Rajeswhar Laxman Rao, the managing partner of Rock Club Sky Lounge. It is alleged that Narender demanded a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh to allow Rajeswar to operate the establishment within the police station's jurisdiction.

Furthermore, it has come to light that the accused inspector was purportedly involved in a land deal during which a local political leader reportedly made arrangements and distributed various shares, with the inspector allegedly receiving Rs 40 lakh.

However, after receiving this amount, the inspector is said to have contacted the land owner, demanding an additional Rs 20 lakh.

He apparently disregarded the political leader’s suggestion to accept a transfer to a different location and insisted on staying in his current position.

With allegations of bribery and questionable land dealings accumulating, the inspector is believed to have become a problem for the political leader.

It is suspected that this political leader exerted pressure on the ACB to take action against the inspector. Given the existing complaints against Narender, charging him with criminal misconduct allegedly became a straightforward task for the politician.

Ironically, on the day of the raid, Narender, who supposedly had a hunch about the operation, arrived at the police station in civilian attire, leaving his uniform behind. It is learnt that Narender was served with a notice under Section 41 of CrPC by the ACB officials, instructing him to cooperate with the investigation.

The inspector was replaced with another police officer, Polishetty Sateesh. However, Narender has not yet been placed under suspension by City Commissioner CV Anand, who is known for his intolerance towards misconduct.

