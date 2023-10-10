Poll panel sets tone for battle royale in Telangana on November 30

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force with the announcement of the election schedule for the Telangana Assembly, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Monday said that the MCC would be implemented strictly with the help of integrated expenditure monitoring software.

“For the first time, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced this software to monitor the expenditure by the candidates and political parties. These would be monitored on a regular basis to ensure that candidates and political parties follow the rules and procedures in force,” he said.

With regard to the filing of nomination forms by the candidate, Vikas Raj said all the columns in the nomination forms must be duly filled. If there is any blank column, it is liable to further scrutiny. If it is left blank again, the form is liable for rejection, he said.

Vikas Raj added that elections will take place in Telangana on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. The election notification will be issued on November 3 and the entire process will be completed on December 5.

Vikas Raj said that for the first time, the elderly have been given the opportunity to vote from home with the help of volunteers. He said that along with the names of candidates and poll symbols, there will also be photos of the candidates on the ballots.

He made it clear that all contesting candidates and political parties should declare their criminal antecedents, if any, through advertisements. All these advertisements need a pre-certification from media monitoring committees, he said. Flying squads, video teams, special surveillance teams and other teams will monitor the election process.

Vikas Raj asked all political parties to abide by the MCC or face action as per the rules. “A compendium of the MCC is being provided to all political parties. No government advertisements shall be allowed; ministers have been told to abide by the MCC rules and not to club their official program-mes with political programmes for canvassing,” he said.

All photographs of leaders should be removed from the government websites immediately. During the election period, there will be strict supervision of cash transactions and liquor supply in the State, the CEO said.

