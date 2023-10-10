Schedule is out, Telangana parties get into action mode

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the ECI announcing the schedule for the Assembly elections, all the major political parties are gearing up for the polls. The ruling BRS, which already announced candidates in 114 Assembly segments, is all set to finalise the candidates for the remaining five seats. However, the Congress and the BJP are still on the job of finalising the candidates. The internal bickering in the Congress delayed the announcement of the candidates.

The BJP is in the process of shortlisting its candidates from the 6,000 applications it received from the ticket aspirants. Here is a look at where the parties stand with regard to their preparations for the polls

BRS to proceed with devpt as its main election plank

BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced candidates for 115 of the 119 Assembly constituencies on August 21. However, Malkajgiri MLA Mynamapally Hanumnatha Rao rejected the ticket and later quit the party to join the Congress. With this, the ruling party is yet to clear the candidatures for five segments. However, the party’s star campaigners — K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao — have already toured the State extensively and covered almost all the segments. The BRS president inaugurated party offices and addressed several public meetings. Rama Rao and Harish Rao visited several segments, inaugurated development works and laid foundations for IT towers, medical colleges and other developmental works. Currently, the chief minister is fine-tuning the party manifesto, which will released shortly. Except in some segments, the ruling BRS is not facing any trouble from its rebels.

KCR is expected to address two public meetings a day after releasing the election manifesto. The manifesto would satisfy all sections of the society, Finance Minister T Harish Rao had said. The State government already announced several sops like PRC, IR and health insurance schemes for government employees and Gruhalakshmi for the poor. It also launched BC Bandhu and the second phase of Dalit Bandhu. The Pink party already prepared a constituency-wise list of development works taken up in the last nine years. Apart from the new assurances to be mentioned in the manifesto, the main election plank will be ‘development’ for the BRS. The ruling party is confident of achieving a hat-trick of victories and KCR taking oath as the chief minister for the third consecutive time, which will be a record in south India.

Can ambitious Congress snuff out internal strife?

The Congress is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to dethrone the BRS in the State. It is trying to replicate its Karnataka formula to capture power in Telangana. The grand old party has already announced six guarantees to the people of Telangana as it did in the neighbouring State. Now, its leaders are propagating those and the party’s other promises at the ground level. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, however, seems to be facing some issues from the party’s heavyweights with regard to finalising the candidates. At Sunday’s meeting held in Delhi, seniors like Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy insisted that the leadership allot more tickets to their followers.

Some BC leaders, on the other hand, demanded that the high command allot around 35 ticket seats to their community. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and/or Sonia Gandhi are expected to intervene and take a final call on the selection of candidates. All the top leaders of Congress, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to address several meetings in the State. However, the main concern is that the Congress has no potential candidates in segments that fall under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

BJP hopes to take urban success to rural heartland

Just a day after the ECI announced the schedule, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing two public meetings -- one in Adilabad and another in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. This will make the BJP the first party to launch its poll campaign in the State after the announcement of poll dates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already addressed two meetings in Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar, where the saffron party has a stronghold.

The party is not sure of capturing power in the State as is evident from the statement made by a key leader who openly declared that a hung Assembly will be in place after the polls and the BJP will play a key role in forming the government. The BJP has one advantage as it has a strong presence in GHMC and other urban areas in the State. It remains to be seen whether the four MPs of BJP, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, will contest in the Assembly elections or wait for the Lok Sabha polls.

Shiv Sena to contest in all 119 segments

The State unit of Shiv Sena has decided to field its candidates in all 119 segments in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. Shiv Sena State President Sinkaru Shivaji made an announcement to this effect on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will soon address a public meeting in Hyderabad as part of Shiv Sena’s campaign.

Sinkaru Shivaji said that all top leaders of Shiv Sena, including MPs and MLAs will tour in the State with a call to defeat the BRS and AIMIM in the Assembly elections.

“The Shiv Sena’s election slogan would be Garv Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hai,” said Shivaji. Shivaji will soon meet Shinde and discuss the party’s strategy to be adopted in the Assembly polls. When asked about the damage it could do to the traditional voter base of BJP in Telangana, the saffron party’s State spokesperson and secretary Dr S Prakash Reddy told TNIE that from Balasaheb Thackeray’s time, Shiv Sena has been contesting a few seats in the State, but they haven’t been able to gather much dust here.

Owaisi to announce list at ‘right time’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that his party has already announced three of its candidates in Rajasthan and it will release its list of contestants in Telangana at the right time. He was addressing the media in Delhi on Monday.

Referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, he said: “The world powers failed to make Israel follow the Oslo Accords in September 1993, when Israel was taken on board to create a Palestinian Authority and to reach a final treaty within five years. But that has not happened even after 30 years.”

“Which oppressor is responsible for the sufferings of Palestinians for the past 90 years? Since 2008, around 1.5 lakh Palestinians have been killed and 33,000 of them were children. Who is the terrorist who killed these Palestinians,” he asked.

He recalled how former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had spoken in support of Palestine and was even seen stating in a video, which has now gone viral, that the Israelis have occupied Palestinian territory. He said that India’s policy has always been to support the Palestine cause in this conflict.

