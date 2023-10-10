Home States Telangana

Telangana first stop for Shah after poll schedule announcement

Shah’s visit comes at a time when the party is yet to complete the screening of candidates for the elections and its manifesto drafting committee working on the manifesto. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Election Commission of India released the schedule for elections to five States, including Telangana, the first stop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP’s top poll strategist, will be Telangana.

During his visit to the State, Shah will address a public meeting in Adilabad called “Adilabad Jana Garjana”, as well as hold a separate meeting with BJP State leaders at a star hotel in Begumpet. He will also meet around 2,000 to 3,000 professionals and intellectuals at Sikh Village in Secunderabad.

Sources said that the selection of candidates has already begun and in constituencies where the candidature has been established, the first list of such candidates will be announced after October 14.  

