Thanks to KLIS, State cultivates paddy in more area than Punjab: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Claiming that the State has been witnessing bumper harvest in the last two years, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said that thanks to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Telangana now has more area under paddy cultivation than Punjab.

The minister inaugurated an automatic BP monitoring machine at the Modern Bus Stand in Siddipet on Saturday. He also inaugurated an old age home, Mahila Pranganam and District Mahila Samakhya buildings in Mittapally village.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said, “There was a time when droughts used to occur frequently, forcing the farmers to migrate to other States in search of work. The Kaleshwaram project changed all that. Irrigation water is reaching every village. Crops are being grown in more areas than in the past and now the farmers feeling the shortage of labour.”

Stating that the people of Telangana are fortunate to have a chief minister like K Chandrasekhar Rao leading the State, he said that the government has been planning and implementing various schemes keeping in mind the welfare of all sections of the society.

Speaking about the new old age home set up in Mittapally, he said, “The main objective of establishing his home is to look after the elderly people who are abandoned by their children. We will take care of them as our own parents.”

He also said the automatic BP checkup machine has been set up in Siddipet under the theme “Healthy Heart and Healthy Siddipet”.

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and ZP chairperson Veleti Roja Sharma were present on the occasion.

