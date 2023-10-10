Why Banjara Hills PS in news for wrong reasons

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Hyderabad Commissionerate has 71 law and order police stations, Banjara Hills PS along with a couple of others are considered the most sought after for police officers of all levels. From constable to DCP level, officers scramble for posting in this high-profile police station in the most affluent and glamorous part of the State capital.

There is always a cut-throat competition among policemen for posting here and only those with the blessings of top brass in the department and heavy-weight politicians can dream of getting a posting in this police station. Caste also plays a major role in transfers. The competition for a transfer to the police station is an open secret. Apart from heavy bribes that police officers are said to earn as the police station deals with high-profile cases involving moneyed class, they get an opportunity to cultivate connections with powerful people living in the area, which they can use in future for promotions or to wriggle out of tight spots.

The infamy of the police station came to light after several inspectors faced allegations of corruption since the outbreak of Covid-19. One of the inspectors to have been suspended in April 2021 for his alleged negligence in handling drug-related cases was Shiva Chandra. He allegedly turned the other way even though he was aware of rampant drug consumption taking place in the pubs within the jurisdiction of his police station. As many as 150 persons, including actor Nagababu’s daughter Niharika Konidela, singer Rahul Sipligunj, Revanth Reddy’s nephew Pranay Reddy and Khammam politician Vuppala Sharada’s son Abhishek Vuppala were detained after a raid at Pudding and Mink Pub in Radisson Hotel on April 1 2022. Though Shiva Chandra was immediately suspended, he is currently posted as Santosh Nagar SHO.

There were also officers who paid a price for not carrying out every bidding of powers that be. Banjara Hills SHO Nageshwar Rao who was well-known for his role in Task Force operations against drug and fake certificate racket cases and supervision of fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella suicide case, did not last long in the place as he was reportedly unwilling to perform to the ‘satisfaction’ of influential people. He was transferred to Maredpally police station in July this year. Later, he was charged with rape of a housewife in Vanasthalipuram. It was alleged that a local political leader orchestrated it in an attempt to implicate the inspector who was later removed from service.

Another inspector who got into trouble was M Narender. The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) recently raided the police station following reports of his involvement in alleged corrupt practices.

Narender with the backing of local leaders allegedly collected funds every month from pubs and spas. The ACB officials reportedly mentioned in their report that the inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand is reputed to have introduced friendly policing measures and installed the highest number of CCTVs in the city, but corruption within the department is said to be going unchecked. He remained tight-lipped when asked about the involvement of the inspector in the bribery case.

