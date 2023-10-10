You may take money if Congress, BJP give you, but vote for BRS: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

BHUPALAPALLY/HANAMKONDA/M’BAD: Municipal Administration, Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that people can accept money if offered by the Congress and the BJP in the ensuing Assembly elections but they should vote for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to pave the way for a golden Telangana.

He alleged that the Congress was bringing money from Karnataka and the BJP from Gujarat to fund the elections in Telangana.

“You may take money if the candidates of the two parties offer it, but vote for the BRS,” said Rama Rao.

The minister addressed public meetings in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Parakala constituency and Thorrur on the day when the Election Commission of India issued notification for elections in five States, including Telangana.

Addressing public meetings in Bhupalapally, Parakala in Hanamkonda, and Thorrur in Mahabubabad district, he said that the Congress was responsible for the underdevelopment of Telangana for 60 years.

“Despite this, the party is making tall promises. Don’t trust it,” Rama Rao alleged and appealed to the voters to ensure that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao becomes a hat-trick CM.

In a scathing attack on TPCC president Revanth Reddy, KTR accused the former of selling B forms. “Revanth who is an accused in the vote-for-note case will sell Telangana if he is voted to power,” cautioned KTR. “The Congress has no warranty and its guarantees have no value for the people,” he quipped.

KTR predicts one-sided polls

BRS working president KT Rama Rao exuded confidence that the BRS would register a thumping victory in the upcoming Assembly polls and party would hit a hat trick by winning 100 Assembly seats. He said that KCR would create history by becoming the first hat-trick CM from south India. Predicting one-sided elections, Rama Rao said that on December 3, KCR would become chief minister for the third consecutive time.

