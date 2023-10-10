YSRTP may go it alone, mar Congress prospects

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The YSR Telangana Party, led by YS Sharmila, has decided to field candidates in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State for the upcoming elections. Sharmila is expected to formally announce this decision soon if there is no response from the Congress high command.

This decision has sent shockwaves through political circles, as speculations of a merger of the YSRTP with Congress had been rife. Sources say that the delay of over a month by the Congress high command to take a decision prompted Sharmila to take matters into her own hands.

People within Sharmila’s inner circle say that the party’s leadership was inclined towards a merger with the Congress, with the aim of supporting Rahul Gandhi’s prime ministerial bid—a dream shared by the late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. However, discussions with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the past month apparently yielded no concrete results, leaving Sharmila in a state of uncertainty.

Despite Sharmila setting a deadline of September 30 for the Congress high command to make a decision, there has been no communication or indication of a merger date. According to insiders, two leaders, one from the State leadership and one from the AICC, have allegedly been attempting to block the merger, keeping Sonia and Rahul Gandhi out of the loop. Frustrated by the lack of progress, Sharmila has begun preparations to field candidates in all 119 Assembly constituencies.

If Sharmila goes ahead with her decision, the Congress will face a challenge. Many people in Telangana have an emotional attachment to the legacy of Rajasekhara Reddy; if the YSRTP contests polls, it may sway YSR followers and sympathisers towards Sharmila’s party.

HYDERABAD: The YSR Telangana Party, led by YS Sharmila, has decided to field candidates in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State for the upcoming elections. Sharmila is expected to formally announce this decision soon if there is no response from the Congress high command. This decision has sent shockwaves through political circles, as speculations of a merger of the YSRTP with Congress had been rife. Sources say that the delay of over a month by the Congress high command to take a decision prompted Sharmila to take matters into her own hands. People within Sharmila’s inner circle say that the party’s leadership was inclined towards a merger with the Congress, with the aim of supporting Rahul Gandhi’s prime ministerial bid—a dream shared by the late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. However, discussions with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the past month apparently yielded no concrete results, leaving Sharmila in a state of uncertainty. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Despite Sharmila setting a deadline of September 30 for the Congress high command to make a decision, there has been no communication or indication of a merger date. According to insiders, two leaders, one from the State leadership and one from the AICC, have allegedly been attempting to block the merger, keeping Sonia and Rahul Gandhi out of the loop. Frustrated by the lack of progress, Sharmila has begun preparations to field candidates in all 119 Assembly constituencies. If Sharmila goes ahead with her decision, the Congress will face a challenge. Many people in Telangana have an emotional attachment to the legacy of Rajasekhara Reddy; if the YSRTP contests polls, it may sway YSR followers and sympathisers towards Sharmila’s party.