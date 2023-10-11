Home States Telangana

After meeting KT Rama Rao, Muthireddy vows to work for Palla’s victory

Rama Rao exhorted the leaders to work hard to ensure that the BRS wins all three Assembly segments in Jangaon district.

Published: 11th October 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

From left MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy with KTR (Photo | Twitter/ @KTR)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling BRS has more or less finalised the candidature of MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for the Jangaon Assembly segment. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, who took charge as TSRTC chairman two days ago, met BRS working president KT Rama Rao along with Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Minister E Dayakar Rao here on Tuesday.

Muthireddy and Palla, who have been at loggerheads in recent times, reached a compromise after meeting the BRS working president.

Muthireddy agreed to support Palla’s candidature in the forthcoming polls. Rythu Bandhu Samithi State President Thatikonda Rajaiah was present at the meeting.  Rama Rao exhorted the leaders to work hard to ensure that the BRS wins all three Assembly segments in the Jangaon district. He also wanted the party leaders to make the party’s public meeting to be held in Jangaon on October 16 a grand success. Meanwhile, Rama Rao is also focusing on the remaining four Assembly segments for which the BRS is yet to announce its candidates. They are Narsapur, Malkajgiri, Nampally and Goshamahal. The BRS is likely to finalise the candidates for these segments before October 15.

BRS Palla Rajeshwar TSRTC t KT Rama Rao

