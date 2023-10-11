Congress BC leaders keep fingers crossed for Husnabad and Karimnagar tickets in Telangana

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BC leaders from the Congress, who are seeking Husnabad and Karimnagar tickets, are keeping their fingers crossed, not knowing if they will get the party’s nod to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Congress had originally proposed fielding BC candidates in two Assembly segments in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. BC leader Adi Srinivas’ candidature has already been finalised from Vemulawada, which leaves only one more seat for a BC.

There is no indication as to who would get the nomination for Husnabad and Karimnagar Assembly seats.

Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar is seeking to contest from Husnabad. After applying for the ticket, he has been campaigning, confident that he will get the party ticket.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar BC leader and Bommakal sarpanch Purmalla Srinivas resigned from the BRS and joined the Congress seeking a ticket for Karimnagar. Party sources said either Karimnagar or Husnabad would be allotted to a BC leader since Vemulavwda has or less been finalised for Adi Srinivas, a BC leader.

On the other hand, Purumalla Srinivas’ followers said the Congress high command is thinking seriously if Srinivas should be fielded for Karimnagar, as he might be able to split the Muslim vote bank, which is now in favour of sitting BRS MLA Gangula Kamalkar.In 2018, Kamalakar announced that he won the seat with the support of Muslims.

