Constable, two home guards suspended for taking bribes from Ganja smugglers in Telangana

The cops let the smugglers continue to their destination after accepting a bribe. Later, the same smugglers were arrested in Narsampet and the contraband was seized.

Published: 11th October 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A constable and two home guards were suspended for their involvement in allowing a ganja consignment to pass in exchange for a bribe. Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police station constable K Vasu and two home guards — G Anil and J Anil — found 4 kg of ganja in a car during a routine check. The smugglers had purchased the banned drug in AP and were en route to Narsampet when they were stopped in Warangal. However, the cops let the smugglers continue to their destination after accepting a bribe. Later, the same smugglers were arrested in Narsampet and the contraband was seized.

During interrogation, the peddlers confessed to extending a bribe to the constable and two home guards. An inquiry was launched to ascertain the facts. Based on the findings, CP Ranganath issued the suspension orders.

