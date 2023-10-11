Control room set up for poll queries: GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad District Electoral Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose called upon all political parties to collaborate in ensuring the smooth, peaceful and transparent conduct of elections. In light of the announcement of the election schedule for Telangana, DEO Rose, along with Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police CV Anand conducted a review meeting with representatives from various political parties at the GHMC head office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Rose provided an overview of the Election Commission of India’s guidelines and schedule. The election notification is scheduled for release on November 3, with nominations being accepted from November 3 to 10.

A control room has been established in the GHMC office to address voter enquiries, and the ECI’s toll-free number, 1800-599-2999, will operate 24/7. Furthermore, Rose said votes should not be sought on the basis of caste or religion.

Addressing the meeting, Anand emphasised strict enforcement measures for the upcoming election. He highlighted that stringent actions would be taken against those illegally transporting liquor and cash during the election period. Additionally, actions will be taken against any freebies provided by political parties to voters, and a total of 652 bindovers have been carried out. Violations of election rules will be met with action through the PD Act and RP Act 1951, he added.

BJP leader Ponna Venkataramana expressed dissatisfaction with delayed voter registrations in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad districts. He noted the substantial increase in voters in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment and called for prompt resolution of these concerns.

Congress spokesperson Niranjan alleged selective binding of Congress leaders by the police, emphasising that all political parties should receive equal attention and that it is inappropriate to target only Congress leaders.

