KCR only promoted son, protected daughter in last 9 years, says Amit Shah

HYDERABAD: Amidst allegations by the Congress of a secret deal between the BJP and the BRS, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his government in Telangana during his one-day visit to the State on Tuesday.

Addressing the BJP’s “Jana Garjana” public meeting in Adilabad and later a meeting with professionals and intellectuals at Sikh Village in Hyderabad, Shah accused KCR of failing to deliver on promises and instead focusing on protecting his family members while neglecting the development of Telangana. “KCR has done nothing in the last nine years, except protecting his daughter Kavitha from going to jail, and planning to make his son KT Rama Rao the chief minister,” he alleged.

Shah challenged KCR to spell out his party’s ideology, and pointedly asked “if one even existed”. He urged the professionals and intellectuals of Telangana not to entrust the State to parties devoid of clear ideologies.

The senior BJP leader also urged voters to carefully think of the options before them — family-oriented parties and those committed to working for the betterment of the poor.“All these parties which are coming together under the INDIA bloc are in politics for their family while the BJP is in politics to put Bharat Matha on top of the world,” he said. Shah also took aim at the Congress, accusing it of trying to split votes to help the BRS in Telangana.

