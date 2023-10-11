Home States Telangana

KCR only promoted son, protected daughter in last 9 years, says Amit Shah

The senior BJP leader also urged voters to carefully think of the options before them — family-oriented parties and those committed to working for the betterment of the poor.

Published: 11th October 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly elections. (Photo |

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst allegations by the Congress of a secret deal between the BJP and the BRS, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his government in Telangana during his one-day visit to the State on Tuesday.

Addressing the BJP’s “Jana Garjana” public meeting in Adilabad and later a meeting with professionals and intellectuals at Sikh Village in Hyderabad, Shah accused KCR of failing to deliver on promises and instead focusing on protecting his family members while neglecting the development of Telangana. “KCR has done nothing in the last nine years, except protecting his daughter Kavitha from going to jail, and planning to make his son KT Rama Rao the chief minister,” he alleged.

Shah challenged KCR to spell out his party’s ideology, and pointedly asked “if one even existed”. He urged the professionals and intellectuals of Telangana not to entrust the State to parties devoid of clear ideologies.

The senior BJP leader also urged voters to carefully think of the options before them — family-oriented parties and those committed to working for the betterment of the poor.“All these parties which are coming together under the INDIA bloc are in politics for their family while the BJP is in politics to put Bharat Matha on top of the world,” he said. Shah also took aim at the Congress, accusing it of trying to split votes to help the BRS in Telangana.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP BRS Chandrasekhar Rao Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp