No clarity on TDP-JSP pact in Telangana polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even after the announcement of the Assembly election schedule in Telangana, there is no clarity on whether the TDP and the Jana Sena Party, which are in alliance in Andhra Pradesh, will sail together in the neighbouring State or not. While confirming that the TDP will definitely contest the Assembly elections in Telangana, party leaders have revealed that no discussion has taken place within the party on the issue so far.“As of now, we have not discussed the issue of electoral alliance with the JSP or any other party in Telangana. We will take a final call on the issue after discussing the matter with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu,” a Politburo member told TNIE.

Informing that they have also not decided on the number of seats to be contested in Telangana, he said deliberations will be held with Telangana State TDP president Kasani Gnaneshwar on whether to contest all the seats or select constituencies, where the party is strong. With regard to the alliance with the JSP in Telangana, a section of TDP leaders has raised objections over JSP chief Pawan Kalyan's announcement to contest 32 Assembly constituencies unilaterally, where the TDP has a strong base.

“Going by the list of Assembly constituencies to be contested by the JSP, it is understood that the party has selected the seats located in and around Hyderabad and Khammam district. In fact, the TDP is still a strong force in the twin cities as well as in other parts of Telangana. And with the JSP announcing to contest those Assembly constituencies, where we are strong, the JSP leadership will have to withdraw from some of the segments out of the total 32 in case of an electoral alliance with the TDP,” he added.

