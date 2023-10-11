PAC of Telangana Congress puts off finalising bus yatra schedule

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Telangana Congress has put off finalising the schedule of its proposed bus yatra till such time clarity emerges on the availability of top AICC leaders for campaigning in the State.

The PAC, which met here on Tuesday, considered two options available — a whirlwind tour spanning a week starting October 15 or kickstarting the bus yatra after Dasara, probably from October 25, after announcing the list of the party’s candidates. The latter option would allow the party to continue the bus yatra in a phased manner till the end of campaigning.

The PAC resolved to consult the party high command and finalise the schedule of the bus yatra.“Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi have conveyed to us that they would give ample time to campaign in the State,” Revanth said.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy told reporters that keeping in mind the necessity of national leadership to campaign in other States as well, the party will schedule its bus yatra. Revanth said during the meeting, the party decided to constitute a committee tasked with documenting government servants acting in favour of the ruling BRS.

The panel will also monitor media reports to pursue legal recourse against reporters and media executives who disseminate false information. “Government officials play a crucial role in elections. However, some officials work even harder than BRS activists for the pink party, in complete violation of the election code. It can be seen from the DGP, who is an AP cadre IPS officer, to lower rung DSP or CI, as well as IAS officers. Finance Secretary Ramakrishna has been in the same position ever since the formation of Telangana. Even as the election code is enforced, he has been releasing funds,” Revanth charged.

He alleged that collectors of almost all districts are busy shortlisting Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries to release the funds. The TPCC chief said the party would lodge complaints with the Election Commission of India. Stating that the Congress was currently shortlisting just candidates for the Assembly elections, he said that names of people for Council and corporation chairpersons would be shortlisted after coming to power.

Panel for unlucky aspirants

Revanth said AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has appointed a special committee to give assurances to aspirants who will not be lucky enough to get a ticket. It includes AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, Parliamentary in-charges Deepa Das Munshi, Meenakshi Natarajan and K Jana Reddy.

