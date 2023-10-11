Shah uttered lies, became a laughing stock in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of uttering “blatant lies” during a public meeting in Adilabad on Tuesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the BJP has become a laughing stock in Telangana.

He said that it was ironic Shah was speaking about family rule and asked the latter to clarify if his son Jay Shah was involved in any form of cricket, be it playing or coaching, before being appointed as BCCI secretary.

“Amit Shah, during a speech in Adilabad district five years ago, pledged to revive the dormant Cement Corporation of India. Half a decade later, the promise remains unfulfilled,” Rama Rao pointed out. Not a single educational institution was granted to the State since its inception. The State government allocated land for a tribal university years ago, but it remains unrealised to date, he said.

“Shah’s statement that Telangana tops in farmer suicides was false and misleading. It’s unfortunate to see a Union Minister boldly propagating falsehoods in front of the people,” he said. “BJP is more interested in using religion for political gains, potentially disrupting communal harmony,” Rama Rao alleged.

Stating said that BRS’ steering was in the hands of KCR but the BJP was in control of Adani, he said: “People of Telangana will give a fitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Amit Shah talks about a ‘double engine government,’ but KTR challenged him to show a State that has progressed more than Telangana and added that the State made significant progress in various sectors in the past nine years.

