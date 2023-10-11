Six BRS MLAs of erstwhile Nalgonda district hopeful of scoring hat-trick

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Six BRS MLAs in the erstwhile Nalgonda district are hoping to score a hat-trick by winning the elections to be held next month. There are 12 Assembly constituencies in the combined district, from which G Jagadish Reddy (Suryapet), Gadari Kishore (Tungaturthi), N. Bhaskar Rao (Miryalaguda), Ravindra Naik (Devarakonda), P Shekhar Reddy (Bhuvanagiri) and G Sunitha (Alair) won the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections.

In 2018, Jagadish Reddy secured a majority of 60,33 votes in Suryapet, Gadari Kishore (747 votes) in Thungathurthi, N Bhaskar Rao (30,652 votes) in Miryalaguda, Ravindra Naik (38,454) votes from Devarakonda, P Shekhar Reddy (24,063 votes) from Bhuvanagiri and G Sunitha (33,086 votes) from Alair.

In the remaining six segments - Nalgonda, Kodada, Huzurnagar, and Nagarjunasagar - new candidates won on the BRS ticket. They are Chirumurthy Lingaiah(Nakrekal) who won from the Congress in Nakrekal and later joined BRS. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who won from the Congress in Munugode in 2018, joined the BJP and resigned as MLA. BRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy won the by-election from Munugode. After the announcement of the Congress candidates, political analysts feel that there is a chance of knowing how many will win the hat-trick with the equations changing in some constituencies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NALGONDA: Six BRS MLAs in the erstwhile Nalgonda district are hoping to score a hat-trick by winning the elections to be held next month. There are 12 Assembly constituencies in the combined district, from which G Jagadish Reddy (Suryapet), Gadari Kishore (Tungaturthi), N. Bhaskar Rao (Miryalaguda), Ravindra Naik (Devarakonda), P Shekhar Reddy (Bhuvanagiri) and G Sunitha (Alair) won the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections. In 2018, Jagadish Reddy secured a majority of 60,33 votes in Suryapet, Gadari Kishore (747 votes) in Thungathurthi, N Bhaskar Rao (30,652 votes) in Miryalaguda, Ravindra Naik (38,454) votes from Devarakonda, P Shekhar Reddy (24,063 votes) from Bhuvanagiri and G Sunitha (33,086 votes) from Alair. In the remaining six segments - Nalgonda, Kodada, Huzurnagar, and Nagarjunasagar - new candidates won on the BRS ticket. They are Chirumurthy Lingaiah(Nakrekal) who won from the Congress in Nakrekal and later joined BRS. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who won from the Congress in Munugode in 2018, joined the BJP and resigned as MLA. BRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy won the by-election from Munugode. After the announcement of the Congress candidates, political analysts feel that there is a chance of knowing how many will win the hat-trick with the equations changing in some constituencies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp