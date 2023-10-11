Telangana Congress ticket aspirants wait for fruits of labour to ripen

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: Pinning hopes of securing tickets from the grand old party, several aspirants, such as presidents of DCC, youth and student wings as well as chairpersons of frontal organisations, have invested heavily in the form of money and energy, taking on the formidable ruling parties at the State and Centre.

However, to their astonishment, they have come to realise that the screening committee has given little consideration to their candidatures, with the party seemingly prioritising “winnability” as the primary criterion for ticket allocation.

Over the course of the past five years, prominent figures such as NSUI state president Balmoori Venkat, Youth Congress state president Shiv Sena Reddy, Telangana Mahila Congress president M Sunitha Rao, Fisheries Congress State president Mettu Sai and almost all DCC presidents have spearheaded numerous protests against both the State and Union governments. Some of them have even found themselves behind bars on multiple occasions.

Toil hard, earn recognition

It is worth noting that the State and national leadership of the Congress has consistently encouraged the party cadre and leaders to toil hard to earn recognition and secure tickets for the forthcoming elections. For example, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has directed the party’s rank and file to set aside personal differences and devote their energies to the party’s cause.

“We heeded his call and worked tirelessly for the party, rising to the occasion. I have been with the party through thick and thin; even during times when no other leader dared set foot in the party office. However, it is disheartening to learn that my name did not even make it to the list of probable candidates,” lamented the chairman of a frontal organisation.

Nevertheless, he pledged his commitment to the party and vowed to support the party’s chosen candidate in the upcoming elections. The situation has reached a critical juncture as two DCC presidents have already abandoned the party after it was announced that only two tickets would be allotted, against their wishes. At this crucial juncture, it remains to be seen how the Congress overcomes the discontent brewing among its leaders and convinces them to remain committed to the party’s cause.

