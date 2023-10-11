Home States Telangana

Telangana State Public Service Commission postpones Group-II exams to Jan 6 and 7

As the police and government employees are involved in their election duties, the TSPSC has decided to postpone the exams.  

Published: 11th October 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the announcement of the Assembly elections in November, the Telangana State Public Service Commission on Tuesday rescheduled the dates for Group-II examinations. The exam which was to be held on November 2 and 3 will now be conducted on January 6 and 7.

“In the light of the schedule for conduct of elections to the Telangana State Legislative Assembly announced by the Election Commission of India, the TSPSC has decided to reschedule Group-II exams (notification number 28/2022) scheduled to be held on November 2 and 3, 2023 to 6 and 7 of January 2024. The examination date (November 3) is coinciding with the election notification date and the critical administrative machinery will also be preoccupied with election-related activities,” the TSPSC secretary said in a release.

It may be recalled that around 5.51 lakh aspirants applied for Group-II exams to fill up 783 posts. The examination is planned to be conducted in around 1,500 centres. It is estimated that around 25,000 police personnel and another 20,000 staff were required to conduct the examination. As the police and government employees are involved in their election duties, the TSPSC has decided to postpone the exams.  

It remains to see whether the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination to be held between November 20 and 24 and the SGT examinations scheduled between November 25 and 30 would be postponed or not. The elections will be held on November 30. With this, it may not be possible for district administration to conduct DSC exams. The DSC examinations were notified to fill up over 5,000 teacher posts.

