Who are key Telangana Congress women?

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a recent Congress Working Committee meeting held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, an interesting discussion took place between AICC former president Rahul Gandhi and Deepa Das Munshi, a CWC member and party’s observer for the Telangana Assembly elections. The topic was the allocation of Assembly tickets to women leaders.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Das Munshi presented to Rahul Gandhi the representations of women leaders who have been requesting a sizeable allocation of Assembly tickets to women in the forthcoming elections.

According to insiders, Rahul Gandhi instructed Das Munshi to compile a list of prominent women leaders from Telangana. This list has been circulating in State Congresswomen leaders’ WhatsApp groups.

The list includes notable figures such as former ministers Renuka Chowdary and Konda Surekha, MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), former MLA Padmavati Reddy, Palvai Sravanthi and Jhansi Reddy.

Party leaders have said that eight to 10 women leaders have promising chances of getting tickets.

