Home States Telangana

Who are key Telangana Congress women?

Party leaders have said that eight to 10 women leaders have promising chances of getting tickets.

Published: 11th October 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office. (Photo| PTI)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a recent Congress Working Committee meeting held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, an interesting discussion took place between AICC former president Rahul Gandhi and Deepa Das Munshi, a CWC member and party’s observer for the Telangana Assembly elections. The topic was the allocation of Assembly tickets to women leaders.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Das Munshi presented to Rahul Gandhi the representations of women leaders who have been requesting a sizeable allocation of Assembly tickets to women in the forthcoming elections.

According to insiders, Rahul Gandhi instructed Das Munshi to compile a list of prominent women leaders from Telangana. This list has been circulating in State Congresswomen leaders’ WhatsApp groups.

The list includes notable figures such as former ministers Renuka Chowdary and Konda Surekha, MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), former MLA Padmavati Reddy, Palvai Sravanthi and Jhansi Reddy.
Party leaders have said that eight to 10 women leaders have promising chances of getting tickets.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICC Telangana Assembly elections women leaders Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp