Why didn’t you take up BC census in 60 years, BRS MLC Kavitha asks Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as to why his party failed to take up the BC caste census even though it was in power for 60 years. Addressing the gathering after participating in the Nayi Brahmin community meeting in Nizamabad, she described Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the caste census as “ironic”.

“The Congress did not think about this issue during its 60-year rule. Why is Rahul Gandhi talking about it now? It is up to the people to find out the intentions and the agenda behind Rahul Gandhi’s new-found interest in the subject,” she said. She also went on to question both the BJP and Congress for not uttering a word on the issue of creating a separate ministry for BCs at the Centre.

She recalled how CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was “committed to delivering social justice”, passed a resolution in the Assembly to provide 33 per cent reservation to BCs after the formation of Telangana, and demanded the BC Commission should be given “legitimacy”. “The BRS was the first party to demand legitimacy to BC Commission and due to its continued efforts, the Commission got the recognition it deserved in 2015-2016,” she said.

