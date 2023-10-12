Activity picks up at BJP party office at long last in Hyderabad's Nampally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP party office at Nampally was abuzz with activity on Wednesday, with the party’s State in-charge and general secretary Tarun Chugh briefing the 30 party departments entrusted with various tasks during the elections.

The party has already appointed conveners for its legal cells in all the Assembly constituencies and districts. These legal cells will be handling tasks like obtaining permissions for rallies, election commission-related issues and cases filed against party workers. The central legal cell will also establish its war room, probably in the party office, for this purpose.

The party’s manifesto committee also held its first meeting on Wednesday, where 29 members, including senior politicians, former bureaucrats and others, gave suggestions on the assurances to be included in the party’s manifesto.

According to MP K Laxman, the manifesto will be released before the notification for the elections is issued on November 3, and it will be a “people’s manifesto”.

BJYM demands

Meanwhile, 10 BJYM leaders have urged the party’s State leadership to give them an opportunity to contest the elections even as the screening committee headed by former MP Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is yet to complete screening the candidates.

While BJYM state president Bhanu Prakash is expecting a ticket from Malkajgiri constituency, its state vice-president B Sridhar wants to contest from Rajendranagar.

BJYM leaders are also openly expressing their desire to contest from Wyra, Wanaparthy, Bellampalli, Jangaon, Alampur, Secunderabad Cantonment and Peddapalli constituencies.

