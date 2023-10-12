Home States Telangana

Dalit Bandhu benefiting only BRS supporters: Protestors

According to the protestors, the scheme has been morphed into “BRS Bandhu.” They urged the authorities to remove the names of the undeserving beneficiaries from the list.

Members of the SC community protest in front of GP office in Dharmapuri mandal.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Members of the SC community from Nerella, Jagadevepeta, and Ramaiah Pillai gram panchayats staged a protest in front of the gram panchayat office in Dharmapuri Mandal on Wednesday, demanding the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme for all eligible SC families instead of sanctioning the scheme exclusively for families recommended by the BRS.

The protesters were angry with the alleged allocation of the scheme benefits to ineligible candidates. The district administration authorities attempted to pacify them, however, the protestors did not leave the spot. Highlighting alleged irregularities in the distribution of Dalit Bandhu scheme units, several women from the SC community along with other protestors took their protest to the gram panchayat office in Dharmapuri mandal.

They condemned both the sarpanch and the MPTC for allegedly allocating scheme benefits to those who did not deserve them. According to the protestors, the scheme has been morphed into “BRS Bandhu.” They urged the authorities to remove the names of the undeserving beneficiaries from the list.

Accusing the authorities of favouring only the relatives and family members of public representatives, the protestors called for a thorough verification process to ensure that only those truly deserving of the scheme benefits are included in the list of beneficiaries.

