Emotional tweet by KT Rama Rao gives TPCC chief Revanth Reddy an opening

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As elections draw near, politics has become personal. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday spun a tweet by BRS working president KT Rama Rao that he was missing his son Himanshu Rao to target the pink party.

Rama Rao tweeted a photo of him with Himanshu, with the caption “missing this kid” on X, formerly Twitter. “Your heart is getting heavy thinking about your son who has been away from you for some days. Do you think the misery of the parents of lakhs of unemployed youth staying away from their parents is not like yours?” Revanth responded to the tweet.

He sought to know whether Rama Rao thought that the parents who were worried about their children staying in government hostels and not getting good food did not feel as emotional about the BRS leader. “Do you think the sorrow in the families of Telangana martyrs whose sons haven’t returned, and have not received any support for 10 years, is not like what you are feeling?” the TPCC chief asked, wondering how parents of the 30 Intermediate students who had died by suicide due to mistakes while evaluating their answer papers would be feeling.

“The curse of parents on your government which has made the children cry without giving them food, which made the youth suffer by not disbursing fee reimbursement arrears, and which failed to provide jobs, will certainly fall on you,” Revanth wrote.

