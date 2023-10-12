Kishan promises 10 per cent quota for STs in Telangana

By Express News Service

MULUGU: State BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday stated that the BJP will provide 10% reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in all sectors if it comes to power in Telangana. Speaking after offering prayers to Goddess Sammakka-Sarakka at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district, he pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the Central Tribal University after the deities.

Kishan also said that the Centre has taken up a tribal circuit project at Gattamma en route Ramappa under the SWADESH Darshan scheme. The Union government sanctioned Rs 80 crore for the integrated development of a tribal circuit of Mulugu-Laknavaram-Medaram-Tadvai-Damaravi-Mallur-Bogatha Waterfalls under the scheme, he said.

Kishan said that the prime minister took a special interest in bringing UNESCO recognition for the Rudreshwara temple (Rampappa) in Palampet village in the Mulugu district. He said that Rs 92 crore was spent on Somashila, Singotam, Kadalivanam, Akka Mahadevi, Eegalapenta, Parahabad, Umamaheswaram and Mallela Thirtham eco-circuit schemes.

The Centre, on a priority basis, allocates funds for tribal museums, model schools, and martyr statues. As part of this, Rs 34 crore has been allocated for the Tribal Museum at Abids, Hyderabad. The Centre also allocated Rs 420 crore for the education of tribal people in Telangana by providing 17 new Eklavya Modal residential schools, Kishan claimed.

