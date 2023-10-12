Mischief and mayhem: Manipulated videos featuring BRS, Congress leaders spark confusion

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: With the release of the election schedule, a surge in morphed video clips on social media is leaving party workers and leaders in a state of confusion. These video clips feature leaders from the ruling BRS as well as the Congress, with content that manipulates their speeches to insult their own party members while praising their rivals. Such video clips, while funny to some, have invited public scorn and prompted calls for greater control over social media content.

One such clip viral on social media shows TPCC president A Revanth Reddy praising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the construction of Mallannasagar, Ranganayak Sagar and Konda Pochamma reservoirs and irrigating every acre in the erstwhile Medak district. Clips showing people like K Chiranjeevi and Nalgonda MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy praising KCR are also being shared on social media.

On the other side, a video clip has gone viral in which Finance Minister T Harish Rao is shown favouring the Congress and criticising KCR. In this video, Harish is shown asking people not to trust KCR as he “is sure to leave them in the lurch”. While the video clip is obviously manipulated, it has created confusion.

Recently, a video regarding the recent commotion during the flagging off of a train from Siddipet to Secunderabad circulated on social media. A video, with comments made by KCR on some other occasion and visuals of the ruckus that took place during the flagging off of the train from Siddipet to Secunderabad, is further muddying the waters.

In the midst of this, an image of the Prime Minister allegedly tearing up a photo at a railway station gained attention, along with a video critical of Harish and MP Prabhakar Reddy for their perceived lack of knowledge about the Union government’s role in funding railways. This video was released by the Telangana Praja Paksham.

These video clips are causing considerable confusion among the public. They are disseminated across social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

