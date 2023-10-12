Revanth is using elections as an ATM to loot money: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was using the current elections as an “ATM”.Addressing the people of Devarakonda after welcoming local Congress leader Bilya Nayak and his followers into the party fold at the Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said that Revanth was a thief who was caught red-handed in the “vote-for-note” case and alleged that the TPCC chief was now selling seats for notes before elections. Adding that the TPCC chief was using elections as an ATM, Rama Rao added that Revanth was now being called “Ratentha”.

He alleged that Congress was hoodwinking the people with fake surveys. “Congress failed to serve the people despite being given 11 chances. BRS is known for schemes and Congress is known for scams,” Rama Rao said, asking the people to make their choice wisely.

“The Opposition parties are intellectually bankrupt and they have no issues to fight in the state. Though the Union government said on record in Parliament that farmer suicides in the State declined, Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting alleged that farmer suicides were on the rise. Amit Shah should tender an apology to the people of the State for uttering lies,” Rama Rao demanded.

He alleged that the BJP failed to set up a tribal university in the State. The BJP did not allocate a single educational institution to Telangana in the last nine years, but Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao uplifted tribals and raised reservations for STs to 10%, Rama Rao said. He appealed to the people to vote for BRS in the upcoming elections and take forward the development of the State under the able leadership of KCR.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was using the current elections as an “ATM”.Addressing the people of Devarakonda after welcoming local Congress leader Bilya Nayak and his followers into the party fold at the Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said that Revanth was a thief who was caught red-handed in the “vote-for-note” case and alleged that the TPCC chief was now selling seats for notes before elections. Adding that the TPCC chief was using elections as an ATM, Rama Rao added that Revanth was now being called “Ratentha”. He alleged that Congress was hoodwinking the people with fake surveys. “Congress failed to serve the people despite being given 11 chances. BRS is known for schemes and Congress is known for scams,” Rama Rao said, asking the people to make their choice wisely. “The Opposition parties are intellectually bankrupt and they have no issues to fight in the state. Though the Union government said on record in Parliament that farmer suicides in the State declined, Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting alleged that farmer suicides were on the rise. Amit Shah should tender an apology to the people of the State for uttering lies,” Rama Rao demanded.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He alleged that the BJP failed to set up a tribal university in the State. The BJP did not allocate a single educational institution to Telangana in the last nine years, but Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao uplifted tribals and raised reservations for STs to 10%, Rama Rao said. He appealed to the people to vote for BRS in the upcoming elections and take forward the development of the State under the able leadership of KCR. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp