Telangana: 12-year-old hangs self after being scolded by mom

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A Class 6 student, Kanithi Sudheer, studying at a primary school in Bendalapadu village of Chandrugonda mandal took his own life by hanging himself after his mother is said to have scolded him for refusing to go to school. He died while undergoing treatment at the Kothagudem local area hospital.

Sudheer had refused to attend school, which led to an argument with his mother, Kumari. In an attempt to persuade him, Kumari explained that the school would soon close in a couple of days in view of the Dasara festival, and she requested him to attend school. However, Sudheer did not agree and became angry, resulting in his mother scolding him.

This reportedly left Sudheer feeling humiliated, leading him to take the extreme step when his mother had gone to the fields to work. Upon returning home, Kumari found her son hanging from the ceiling fan.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

