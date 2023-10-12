Home States Telangana

Telangana, Centre get notices on illegal parking of heavy vehicles on national highways

In his letter, Nagaraju raised concerns over the rampant illegal parking of heavy vehicles on national highways which he said led to a significant number of accidents and loss of life.

Published: 12th October 2023 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

truck

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday heard a taken-up PIL highlighting the dangers of parking of heavy vehicles on national highways  (NHs) and issued notices to the Ministry of Surface Transport (National Highways), and various departments of the State government seeking their response within six weeks.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, converted a letter sent by D Nagaraju, a mason from Nizamabad, on September 23, into a PIL. In his letter, Nagaraju raised concerns over the rampant illegal parking of heavy vehicles on national highways which he said led to a significant number of accidents and loss of life.

Nagaraju narrated in the letter how his nine-year-old daughter D Vaibhavi suffered head injuries and died and he and his wife Rekha sustained fractures in both their legs when his bike rammed into a parked lorry on NH-44 while they were going from Kamareddy to Nizamabad on December 19 in 2021.

The letter also brought to the attention of the court another tragic incident in which three engineering students travelling in an SUV met with a fatal accident on the Hyderabad-Karimnagar highway due to illegal parking of a heavy vehicle on the road.

In response to these incidents and safety concerns raised by Nagaraju, the high court directed the secretary of the Ministry of Surface Transport (National Highways), the Telangana chief secretary, the secretary of the Transport, Roads and  Buildings (R&B) department, the Commissioner of Transport, the Chief Engineer of Roads and Buildings, the Principal Secretary, Home, and the DGP to respond to the concerns raised by Nagaraju within six weeks.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PIL heavy vehicles parking national highways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp