Telangana: ECI cracks the whip, transfers key officials ahead of elections

HYDERABAD: In a major embarrassment to the ruling BRS, the Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated a big reshuffle on Wednesday, transferring a total of 20 officials, including four returning officers and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand. However, the officers, who have been transferred, were not given any new postings.

Laxity in their duties towards the preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections was the reason cited for issuing the transfer orders. After the recent visit, Election Commission of India (ECI) officials concluded that the performance of some officers was “unsatisfactory” and they were found “complacent, if not complicit” in various matters, including the illegal supply of liquor as a possible poll inducement, sources said.

The officials who have been transferred include four district collectors, who were serving as returning officers, three police commissioners, 10 superintendents of police and three other officers at the state level.

The ECI has directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to relieve these officials from their current roles immediately. According to sources, the officers were told about their transfers verbally.

Written transfer orders, along with directions for the officers to assume their new positions, are expected to be dispatched by the chief secretary’s office with a deadline for compliance set at 5 pm on Thursday.

Additionally, the ECI has requested the chief secretary to submit the names of three officers for each vacant post. The ECI will then choose one candidate from the three provided and appoint them to the vacant positions created as a result of the transfers.

Furthermore, alongside the transfer of these officials, the ECI has reportedly issued orders for the removal of the transport secretary, director of prohibition and excise, and the commissioner of commercial taxes.In light of these changes, the ECI has directed the CS to appoint a new secretary for the Excise and Commercial Tax department, as the chief secretary is currently holding the additional charge of the commercial taxes department.

