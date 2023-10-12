This year, BRS manifesto focuses on empowerment of middle-class in Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The concept of micro-planning has become a buzzword within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) circles. The ruling BRS is likely to focus on the middle-class populace, both in urban and rural areas, in its manifesto scheduled for release on October 15.

The BRS is aiming to extend benefits to all voters, irrespective of their caste or religion. According to sources, Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is on the last leg of the process and is just fine-tuning certain points.

Since no dedicated committee was set up this time, KCR has the sole responsibility of preparing the manifesto. It is anticipated to resonate with a broad cross-section of society. Over the past month, KCR has met several leaders, including ministers and MLAs, seeking their input on the manifesto and the needs of the people.

Hike in benefits

According to party sources, KCR is set to unveil new schemes that will particularly benefit the middle class. In addition to these new initiatives, the BRS manifesto will also pledge to increase the allocations for Rythu Bandhu and Aasara pensions.

Farmers and weaker sections, who constitute the majority of voters in each Assembly segment, will witness a slight increase in the benefits offered by ongoing schemes. For instance, the Rythu Bandhu, which currently provides Rs 10,000 to farmers, may see an annual increase of Rs 2,000. As for Aasara pensions, there might be an increase of Rs 1,000 per beneficiary.

A party source said, “Over the last 10 years, the BRS-led State government has primarily focused on infrastructure projects such as irrigation, roads, and power. The government also executed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Godavari River while the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme is nearing completion on the Krishna River. Before the State’s formation, there was just one irrigation project on the Godavari, but this number has now grown to six.”

“Mission Kakatiya has successfully restored over 40,000 minor irrigation tanks and Mission Bhagiratha has ensured the provision of safe drinking water to the people. Furthermore, infrastructure development has extended even to remote villages, with a substantial increase in installed power capacity, now standing at 25,000 MW,” the source added.

Party sources also said that during its first 10 years in power, the BRS concentrated on macro-level planning.“Now, the party is shifting its focus to micro-planning with an aim to touch the lives of every citizen,” a party leader said. State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar highlighted the steady increase in the State government’s revenues.

The collection of commercial taxes has surged from Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore annually, he said, adding that the government has the resources to benefit all sections of society. In contrast to the Congress’ promise of cash support for tenant farmers, it remains to be seen whether the BRS will extend its flagship Rythu Bandhu programme to them. The BRS leadership is sceptical of the six guarantees proposed by Congress, considering them unrealistic given the current State Budget constraints.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The concept of micro-planning has become a buzzword within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) circles. The ruling BRS is likely to focus on the middle-class populace, both in urban and rural areas, in its manifesto scheduled for release on October 15. The BRS is aiming to extend benefits to all voters, irrespective of their caste or religion. According to sources, Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is on the last leg of the process and is just fine-tuning certain points. Since no dedicated committee was set up this time, KCR has the sole responsibility of preparing the manifesto. It is anticipated to resonate with a broad cross-section of society. Over the past month, KCR has met several leaders, including ministers and MLAs, seeking their input on the manifesto and the needs of the people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hike in benefits According to party sources, KCR is set to unveil new schemes that will particularly benefit the middle class. In addition to these new initiatives, the BRS manifesto will also pledge to increase the allocations for Rythu Bandhu and Aasara pensions. Farmers and weaker sections, who constitute the majority of voters in each Assembly segment, will witness a slight increase in the benefits offered by ongoing schemes. For instance, the Rythu Bandhu, which currently provides Rs 10,000 to farmers, may see an annual increase of Rs 2,000. As for Aasara pensions, there might be an increase of Rs 1,000 per beneficiary. A party source said, “Over the last 10 years, the BRS-led State government has primarily focused on infrastructure projects such as irrigation, roads, and power. The government also executed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Godavari River while the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme is nearing completion on the Krishna River. Before the State’s formation, there was just one irrigation project on the Godavari, but this number has now grown to six.” “Mission Kakatiya has successfully restored over 40,000 minor irrigation tanks and Mission Bhagiratha has ensured the provision of safe drinking water to the people. Furthermore, infrastructure development has extended even to remote villages, with a substantial increase in installed power capacity, now standing at 25,000 MW,” the source added. Party sources also said that during its first 10 years in power, the BRS concentrated on macro-level planning.“Now, the party is shifting its focus to micro-planning with an aim to touch the lives of every citizen,” a party leader said. State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar highlighted the steady increase in the State government’s revenues. The collection of commercial taxes has surged from Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore annually, he said, adding that the government has the resources to benefit all sections of society. In contrast to the Congress’ promise of cash support for tenant farmers, it remains to be seen whether the BRS will extend its flagship Rythu Bandhu programme to them. The BRS leadership is sceptical of the six guarantees proposed by Congress, considering them unrealistic given the current State Budget constraints. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp