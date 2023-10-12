Training to uphold MCC conducted in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the announcement of the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections by the Election Commission of India (ECI), MCC Nodal Officer and EVDM Director N Prakash Reddy conducted a training programme for flying squads and video surveillance teams at the GHMC head office on Wednesday for 15 Assembly segments in Hyderabad district.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Reddy said that the Model Code of Conduct has come into force since the election schedule was released on November 9. He said that FST and VST teams should submit daily reports on the action taken against the violators of the MCC. He said that the flying squad teams should remain alert and continuously monitor through the GPS track system.

Prakash added that CC cameras will be monitoring any violation of MCC. Flying squad and surveillance video recording must be done during the seizure of alcohol, liquor, and other items as part of election management. He said that the video surveillance teams should record the meetings and the erection of banners by the political parties.

The EVDM director said that the cash seized by the flying squads should be submitted to the court and the cash for which no FIR has been registered should be submitted to the District Grievance Cell (DGC) Hyderabad Collectorate.

The cell will examine the relevant evidence and if no charges are found, the money will be handed over to the persons concerned. He said that according to the election rules, the citizens are only allowed to carry cash less than Rs 50,000 and for cash above Rs 50,000 they should show relevant documents.

Election Expenditure Monitoring Nodal Officer, Sarath Chandra said that the candidates have to submit election expenditure details under Section 10 A. According to Rule 88, the public is also empowered to calculate the election expenses. He said that the accounting teams will incorporate Shadow of Register (SoR) FC (Evidence) from time to time.

