YS Sharmila to contest from Miryalaguda?

Published: 12th October 2023 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila makes a point during her first media conference at the YSRTP party office in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

YS Sharmila, president of the YSR Telangana Party. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While it was initially rumoured that YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila was going to contest the Assembly polls from Palair, she is now thinking of contesting from Miryalaguda. Instead, her mother, YS Vijayamma, might contest from Palair. 

Final decisions on the allocation of tickets and other poll-related matters will be discussed at the party’s state executive committee meeting scheduled for Thursday. There is also a buzz in political circles that Sharmila, like Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, could contest from two seats — Miryalaguda and Palair.

Though Sharmila met several top leaders of Congress and reportedly discussed the merger of YSRTP with the Congress, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy opposed the same. Thus, the YSRTP is now planning to contest the Assembly elections on its own.

If the YSRTP manages to win some seats, then there is a possibility of having a post-poll alliance with the Congress, sources said. It remains to be seen whether the YSRTP will field candidates in all 119 seats. There is also talk that if YSRTP candidates enter the race, the anti-incumbency votes could be divided, potentially benefiting the ruling BRS.

