BRS shaken by exits of second-rung leaders

HYDERABAD: The BRS, which is chalking out strategies to retain power in the State, has been shaken by a wave of exits of second-rung leaders, leaving its candidates and grassroots-level workers increasingly worried. Second-level leaders like municipal chairpersons, sarpanches, Mandal Praja Parishad and Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial Constituency members play a crucial role in grassroots electioneering. Their decision to part ways with the BRS will likely have ramifications at the booth and village levels.

One key reason for the exit of second-rung leaders from the BRS is their opposition to the candidature of sitting MLAs. An overwhelming majority of the leaders leaving the BRS are gravitating towards the main opposition party, the Congress.

Soon after the announcement of candidates, several leaders came forward to express their reluctance to support the sitting MLAs while others declared their intention to contest on their own. However, a significant shift occurred about 20 days later when second-level leaders from various Assembly segments began to join the ranks of the Congress, indicating turbulence within the BRS. These defections to the Congress are considered to be strategically crucial as they pose a threat to the BRS bid to retain power.

The disaffection of these second-level leaders for the sitting MLAs stems from a range of issues, including pending bills, lack of financial support and the legislators’ attitudes. The defections have been markedly higher in districts like Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Warangal and Mahbubnagar as well as the erstwhile Rangareddy district. In fact, the Congress is expected to welcome five or six municipal chairpersons in the coming days. The defections are sending shockwaves across political circles, while the party leadership is closely monitoring the unfolding events.

