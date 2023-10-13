Home States Telangana

Despite MCC, liquor flows freely in Telangana border areas

According to information received, belt shops along Telangana’s border areas with Andhra sell liquor till late at midnight.

Published: 13th October 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Despite the model code of conduct (MCC) being in force, the illicit sale of liquor is continuing unabated in Telangana’s border areas with Andhra. According to information received, belt shops along the border areas sell liquor till late at midnight. N Sudheer, a resident of Gannavaram near Wyra, said some have started selling liquor at inflated rates in hotels without proper permits. This is because quality liquor isn’t available along the AP border areas.

Residents said such illegal sales are also going on in the Bhadrachalam Agency area.S Ramana, a resident of Bhadrachalam, said, “These belt shop owners are not afraid of  officials and they continue to sell liquor at higher prices.” A resident of Sathupalli, J Sri Ram, said a bottle of liquor is being sold for `50 more than what it costs. “We expected belt shops would be closed after the EC notification. But due to lack of monitoring, belt shop owners continue to loot people.”

