Drunk Telangana man trespasses into US consulate in Iraq, jailed

The man, Ileni Srinivas Reddy, had gone to Iraq in search of employment in 2018, ever since then, he had been working as a labourer with a local firm.

Published: 13th October 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A man hailing from Bathkepalli in Pegadapalli Mandal, Ileni Srinivas Reddy, who had reportedly gone missing in Iraq has been jailed for trespassing into the US general consulate in Erbil during night-time while drunk.

Erbil is the most populated city in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The US consulate authorities informed that Srinivas even verbally abused the officials. Presently, the man has been lodged in a special jail in Erbil. Iraq government officials sent an email to PCC NRI cell convener Shaik Chandpasha, who in turn brought this matter to the attention of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Reddy had gone to Iraq in search of employment in 2018, ever since then, he had been working as a labourer with a local firm. A few days before his arrest, he had informed his wife about his intention to return home. However, he was reportedly assaulted by his colleagues after he demanded them to return the money he had lent. Since then, he had been untraceable until he entered the US consulate.

