Ellanthakunta, Manakondur leaders dump BRS for Congress

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a major setback to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), several leaders, including Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPPs), from Ellanthakunta and Manakondur mandals joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. Ellanthakunta MPP Vootukuri Venkataramana Reddy, Manakondur MPP Muddasani Sulochana-Srinivas Reddy, former sarpanch Gunda Venkatesh and single-window clearance director chairman Jangiti Komuraiah joined the grand old party along with their followers.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Congress Committee (DCC) president and Manakondur Assembly segment in-charge Kavvampalli Satyanarayana said the public representatives were frustrated with the BRS rule. “Only the Congress can develop Telangana,” he added. Revanth suggested that the new entrants campaign for the party’s ‘six guarantees’ to ensure that the Congress comes to power in the State. They said they were drawn in by the declarations made by senior party leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

