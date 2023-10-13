Home States Telangana

Ellanthakunta, Manakondur leaders dump BRS for Congress

District Congress Committee (DCC) president and Manakondur Assembly segment in-charge Kavvampalli Satyanarayana said the public representatives were frustrated with the BRS rule.

Published: 13th October 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

politics

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a major setback to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), several leaders, including Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPPs), from Ellanthakunta and Manakondur mandals joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. Ellanthakunta MPP Vootukuri Venkataramana Reddy, Manakondur MPP Muddasani Sulochana-Srinivas Reddy, former sarpanch Gunda Venkatesh and single-window clearance director chairman Jangiti Komuraiah joined the grand old party along with their followers. 

Speaking on the occasion, the District Congress Committee (DCC) president and Manakondur Assembly segment in-charge Kavvampalli Satyanarayana said the public representatives were frustrated with the BRS rule. “Only the Congress can develop Telangana,” he added.  Revanth suggested that the new entrants campaign for the party’s ‘six guarantees’ to ensure that the Congress comes to power in the State. They said they were drawn in by the declarations made by senior party leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District Congress Committee BRS TPCC Ellanthakunta Manakondur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp