KTR, Harish to be BRS in-charges in Kamareddy, Gajwel

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao released the first list of the party’s in-charge for 54 segments on Thursday. Rama Rao and Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao will be in charge of the Kamareddy and Gajwel segments respectively. BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will be contesting from both Kamareddy and Gajwel in the upcoming elections.

Party MPs and MLCs and corporation chairpersons were put in charge of other Assembly segments. Rama Rao, in a teleconference with the in-charges, exuded confidence that the BRS would romp home with a thumping majority.“There is a positive atmosphere for the BRS across the State and the people are ready to give power again to the BRS as they liked the development works taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the last 10 years,” Rama Rao said.

He called upon the Assembly segment in charge to explain the development works taken up by the BRS during the election campaign. “Elections are an excellent opportunity for the BRS to explain the welfare and development works taken up by the government,” he said.

The BRS working president wanted the in-charges to prepare an action plan, to immediately start campaigning and explain the development works of the BRS government. Party leader T Harish Rao, who participated in the teleconference, asked the in-charges to be in their segments for the next 45 days and work hard to ensure the victory of party candidates. The in-charges are required to coordinate with leaders from booth committees to Assembly segments’ top leaders.

BRS Assembly segment in-charges

Kamareddy: Gampa Govardhan, MLA, Seri Subash Reddy, MLC and KTR, In-charge Minister

Gajwel: T Harish Rao, Minister, Dr Yadava Reddy, MLC and V Prathap Reddy, Food Corporation chairman

Nizamabad Urban: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, MLC

Vemulawada: B Vinod Kumar, former MP

