Home States Telangana

Telangana constable steals gun, kills mother-in-law

The accused A Prasad had been tormenting his wife, Ramadevi, for the past year, demanding an additional dowry of Rs 4 lakh.

Published: 13th October 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

gun

Image used for representational purpose only.

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A police constable, identified as A Prasad, killed his mother-in-law using a stolen revolver from the Kothakota Police Station in Mancherial over additional dowry at Gundla Singaram village on Thursday.

According to Inspector M Abbaiah from Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police station, Prasad had been tormenting his wife, Ramadevi, for the past year, demanding an additional dowry of Rs 4 lakh.

Unable to tolerate the harassment anymore, Ramadevi approached the women’s police in Hanamkonda on September 27 and filed a complaint. Subsequently, the police called Prasad in for counselling, and he agreed to pay Rs 15,000 to support his wife’s livelihood.

However, during this time, he developed a grudge over the unpaid dowry, which strained relations between him, his wife, and their two daughters. He then hatched a plan to eliminate his mother-in-law, A Kamala, and brother-in-law, Devender.

A case has been registered against Prasad under Section 25(1)(A) [carrying prohibited arms and ammunition] and Section 27 [punishment for using arms] of the Arms Act and Section 302 [murder] and 498A [subjecting a woman to cruelty] of the IPC.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shootinggun Kakatiya University Campus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp