Telangana constable steals gun, kills mother-in-law

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A police constable, identified as A Prasad, killed his mother-in-law using a stolen revolver from the Kothakota Police Station in Mancherial over additional dowry at Gundla Singaram village on Thursday.

According to Inspector M Abbaiah from Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police station, Prasad had been tormenting his wife, Ramadevi, for the past year, demanding an additional dowry of Rs 4 lakh.

Unable to tolerate the harassment anymore, Ramadevi approached the women’s police in Hanamkonda on September 27 and filed a complaint. Subsequently, the police called Prasad in for counselling, and he agreed to pay Rs 15,000 to support his wife’s livelihood.

However, during this time, he developed a grudge over the unpaid dowry, which strained relations between him, his wife, and their two daughters. He then hatched a plan to eliminate his mother-in-law, A Kamala, and brother-in-law, Devender.

A case has been registered against Prasad under Section 25(1)(A) [carrying prohibited arms and ammunition] and Section 27 [punishment for using arms] of the Arms Act and Section 302 [murder] and 498A [subjecting a woman to cruelty] of the IPC.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HANAMKONDA: A police constable, identified as A Prasad, killed his mother-in-law using a stolen revolver from the Kothakota Police Station in Mancherial over additional dowry at Gundla Singaram village on Thursday. According to Inspector M Abbaiah from Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police station, Prasad had been tormenting his wife, Ramadevi, for the past year, demanding an additional dowry of Rs 4 lakh. Unable to tolerate the harassment anymore, Ramadevi approached the women’s police in Hanamkonda on September 27 and filed a complaint. Subsequently, the police called Prasad in for counselling, and he agreed to pay Rs 15,000 to support his wife’s livelihood.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, during this time, he developed a grudge over the unpaid dowry, which strained relations between him, his wife, and their two daughters. He then hatched a plan to eliminate his mother-in-law, A Kamala, and brother-in-law, Devender. A case has been registered against Prasad under Section 25(1)(A) [carrying prohibited arms and ammunition] and Section 27 [punishment for using arms] of the Arms Act and Section 302 [murder] and 498A [subjecting a woman to cruelty] of the IPC. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp