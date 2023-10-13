Telangana HC orders GHMC to protect Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday issued specific directives to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner for safeguarding the Pedda Cheruvu at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar instructed the GHMC to complete plantation activities around the bund area of the lake within two months. The civic body was also tasked with preventing encroachments in the vicinity of the water body by fencing 1,871 metres.

Around 400 metres of fencing work has already been completed while the remaining 1,471 metres are currently in the estimation phase. The GHMC is expected to expedite this estimation process within a week and then seek permission from the ECI to proceed with the fencing work.

The court also directed the civic body to de-silt the lake within two months, cleaning it of garbage and enhancing its aesthetics. The GHMC was directed to file a fresh status report before the next hearing on December 12, 2023. The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by KL Vyas, a retired professor and HoD, Department of Hindi at Osmania University.

