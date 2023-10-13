Telangana HC rejects Congress leader’s petition on electoral rolls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday declined to intervene in a writ petition filed by Feroz Khan, the Congress ticket aspirant for the Nampally Assembly constituency, urging the court to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a special revision of electoral rolls to eliminate fake, duplicate and deceased voters from the lists.

In his petition, Feroz Khan claimed that the electoral rolls for the Nampally Assembly constituency contained 1,13,310 votes that did not belong to the segment, including 10,573 votes attributed to deceased individuals, 35,835 suspected bogus votes and 45,567 voters who had already relocated.

Avinash Desai, standing counsel for the ECI, told the court that the poll panel was obligated to ensure free and fair elections and the Chief Electoral Officer had already initiated the revision of electoral rolls. The final electoral rolls were published after inviting objections from the State government and other stakeholders, counsel said. Following the arguments, the bench noted that the final rolls had been published after taking into account objections and claims and dismissed Feroz Khan’s writ petition.

