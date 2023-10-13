Transfer Cyberabad CP, DGP too: A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the phones of Congress leaders’ and those who were leaning towards his party are under constant surveillance, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) transfer Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, Intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, and Director General of Police Anjani Kumar.“KTR has prepared a list comprising 75 names of those who are helping the Congress and given it to Piyush Goel. KTR himself has been intimidating some of them,” he alleged.

Revanth welcomed several leaders, including former DCCB chairman Kamatham Srinivas Reddy, former Maoist Gajarla Ashok, BRS LB Nagar leader Muddagouni Rammohan Goud, Illanthakunta and Manakondur MPPs, other leaders from Manakondur constituency and former Maoist Gajarla Ashok into the Congress during a ceremony held at Gandhi Bhavan.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth accused IAS officers Aravind Kumar, Jayesh Ranjan and CM’s chief advisor Somesh Kumar of encouraging some people to give donations to the ruling BRS. He added that these officers were acting like BRS agents.

