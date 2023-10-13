Home States Telangana

With State leaders in Delhi, BC tickets weigh heavy on Congress bigwigs

The Telangana Congress leaders are expecting that a list for a majority of seats will be announced after October 15.

Published: 13th October 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 08:40 AM

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Akhri dhakka, ticket pakka.” The Congress ticket aspirants have reached Delhi in a last-ditch attempt to get the blessings of the top brass. The aspirants from about 40 Assembly segments are in Delhi to meet Congress Screening Committee members and prominent personalities of the high command.

Sources said that as the Congress Screening Committee and the Central Election Committee are meeting on Friday, the aspirants want to make one last attempt. The Telangana Congress leaders are expecting that a list for a majority of seats will be announced after October 15. The AICC, which is monitoring the political developments in Telangana, has reportedly decided to speed up the process of finalisation of candidates.

Meanwhile, the BC leaders in the Congress are also expecting a good number of tickets this time, after the tall-talk that the party would never ignore BCs who are more than 50 per cent of the population. The party leadership is understood to be worried over what will happen once the list comes out.

They are apprehensive about how the BCs and leaders of other communities will react if they are not accommodated and whether they would mar the prospects of the party candidates in the constituencies for which they had sought tickets.

