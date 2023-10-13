YSRTP to field candidates for all 119 seats, announces Sharmila

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After waiting for “months” for the Congress to make a decision regarding an alliance or merger, YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila on Thursday declared that her party will contest all the 119 Assembly segments in the State. The YSRTP had earlier explored the possibility of forming an alliance with the Congress in the State to avoid splitting votes in the upcoming elections.

Addressing her party leaders at Lotus Pond on Thursday, Sharmila revealed that discussions had taken place with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in this regard, but the lack of clarity from the Congress led to the decision to contest independently.

Sharmila disclosed her own candidacy, announcing that she would contest from the Palair Assembly constituency. Leaders urged her to contest from one more segment and a final decision will be made after discussions.

Sharmila also said that discussions regarding fielding YS Vijayalakshmi, better known as Vijayamma, and Brother Anil Kumar are still on and both may contest if the need arises. If required, Vijayamma will contest from the Secunderabad Assembly segment and Brother Anil Kumar from Kodangal.

She said that the party applied for the “torchlight” as its poll symbol a month ago. The Election Commission of India is expected to provide clarity on the symbol soon. The YSRTP will pose a challenge for the Congress in about 35 Assembly segments, especially in Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts. The party is banking on the support of loyalists of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, and they could vote for the YSRTP at the cost of Congress.

