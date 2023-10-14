Home States Telangana

BJP BC leaders happy with party, expect 40 to 50 tickets

During a press conference at the BJP office in Nampally on Thursday, OBC Morcha president K Laxman said that the BJP will give more tickets to BCs than the BRS and Congress.

Published: 14th October 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes. (File photo | PTI)

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Congress is facing the heat from BC leaders over the allotment of tickets in the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP’s BC leaders seem to be happy as they are convinced that the saffron party would support leaders from their communities.

“Our prime minister is himself a BC and there are 27 ministers from OBC communities in the Union Cabinet. What else is needed to prove our commitment towards the BCs,” asked Eatala Rajender, BJP MLA and the party’s State election management committee chairman.

The BC leaders in the party are expecting 40–50 tickets to their communities out of the around 80 general category seats. The ticket aspirants from the BC communities are confident that there will be adequate representation for them as party general secretary Bandi Sanjay, OBC Morcha president K Laxman and fellow MP D Arvind are all BCs and represent the Munnuru Kapu community (BC-D), with two of them having decision-making authority.

During a press conference at the BJP office in Nampally on Thursday, Laxman said that the BJP will give more tickets to BCs than the BRS and Congress.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressBJPBackward Classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp