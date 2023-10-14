BJP BC leaders happy with party, expect 40 to 50 tickets

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Congress is facing the heat from BC leaders over the allotment of tickets in the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP’s BC leaders seem to be happy as they are convinced that the saffron party would support leaders from their communities.

“Our prime minister is himself a BC and there are 27 ministers from OBC communities in the Union Cabinet. What else is needed to prove our commitment towards the BCs,” asked Eatala Rajender, BJP MLA and the party’s State election management committee chairman.

The BC leaders in the party are expecting 40–50 tickets to their communities out of the around 80 general category seats. The ticket aspirants from the BC communities are confident that there will be adequate representation for them as party general secretary Bandi Sanjay, OBC Morcha president K Laxman and fellow MP D Arvind are all BCs and represent the Munnuru Kapu community (BC-D), with two of them having decision-making authority.

During a press conference at the BJP office in Nampally on Thursday, Laxman said that the BJP will give more tickets to BCs than the BRS and Congress.

