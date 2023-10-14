Home States Telangana

BRS faces ire of people ‘denied’ scheme benefits

In Kanchanapally village of Nalgonda constituency, MLA K Bhupal Reddy faced the ire of the people for the same reason who demanded to know why the government was discriminating against the poor Dalit.

Published: 14th October 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kanchanapally villagers block the convoy of Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Friday. (Photo | Express)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: The state government’s big-ticket welfare schemes of Dalith Bandhu, BC Bandhu, and Gruha Lakshmi have become a cause for concern for the ruling party candidates. In the second phase of Dalit Bandhu, 1,100 Dalits were selected in each constituency.

However, Dalit families in the villages of Nalgonda, Munugode, Suryapet, and other constituencies are obstructing the MLAs whenever they go to their villages for the election campaign saying that instead of the poor Dalits in the villages, those who have properties and jobs were selected for Dalith Bandhu.

In Kanchanapally village of Nalgonda constituency, MLA K Bhupal Reddy faced the ire of the people for the same reason. They demanded to know why the government was discriminating against the poor Dalits. Unable to pacify them, he stopped his campaign midway and returned home.

In Nemmikal village in Suryapet constituency, which is represented by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Dalits who were recipients of wall clocks with his photo on the dials, threw them on the road for not extending Dalit Bandhu to them.

Besides, the people in various villages are protesting against the MLAs for not extending Dalit, BC Bandhu, and Gruha Lakshmi schemes. The  MLAs are plain afraid of visiting villages to face the angry crowd. Some MLAs are seeking police protection for campaigning.

TAGS
DalitsDalit BandhuBRSGruha Lakshmi

