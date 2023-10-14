Crunchy deets: In tune with Bathukamma

By Express News Service

In tune with Bathukamma

The ruling BRS wants to take advantage of Bathukamma, a festival that has been promoted in India’s youngest state by BRS MLC K Kavitha among others. The party has launched a special campaign song that has the same tune as Bathukamma songs. Party bigwigs KTR and Harish Rao were both present at the launch of the song titled ‘Gulabila Jendale Ramakka’, which has gone viral on social media.

Behind BC loyalist’s exit

Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who quit the Congress on Friday, along with other BC party leaders from Telangana had recently gone to Delhi to meet AICC honchos. While party chief Mallikarjun Kharge didn’t give them an appointment, the BC delegation did get to meet a senior AICC leader. A person present at the meeting told TNIE that this AICC leader closed the door and went hammer and tongs at the Telangana delegation. The BC leaders from the Telugu state were so taken aback and a former minister who was part of the delegation apologised profusely. Petrified, they even forgot to put forward their request that at least 34 tickets should be given to BCs in Telangana in segments where the party has a fighting chance.

Problem of plenty for CM’s gaddi

There is still over a month to go for elections and a Congress victory is not guaranteed, but party leaders have already started dreaming about the CM’s chair. Recently, a party MP noted he was one of the frontrunners for the post and said that if he became CM, he would do certain things. Meanwhile, the party chief has already mentioned the date and venue of the CM inauguration ceremony. Taunting the Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that three Congress leaders had reached an agreement before an editor of a newspaper that each leader would serve as CM for one-and-a-half years. Speaking at a chit-chat in Hyderabad, the Telangana minister quipped that the CM for the remaining six months will be selected by toss.

Inputs: VV Balakrishna, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy

